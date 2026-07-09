Sombr, Lola Young, EJAE invited to join Recording Academy

Sombr performs onstage during the 2026 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at The New York Marriott Marquis on June 11, 2026 in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)

Sombr, Lola Young and EJAE are among the artists who have been invited to join the Recording Academy.

Becoming a Recording Academy member will grant inductees "access to mentorship, professional development and networking opportunities designed to support their creative and professional journeys," according to a press release. Those who become voting members of the Recording Academy will be eligible to vote for the Grammys.

Sombr says in a statement that he’s “extremely honored” to be part of the Recording Academy’s new class. "Being nominated for Best New Artist and getting the chance to perform on the Grammy stage were moments I'll never forget,” he says. “It's inspiring to be surrounded by so many artists I admire, and I’m excited to be part of a community that supports artists and songwriting."

In her own statement, Grammy winner Lola says she’s “so happy” to receive her membership. “Being a member now means I am part of a community of incredibly talented people who champion real musicianship, diversity, and legacy,” she adds.

KPop Demon Hunters Grammy winner EJAE says in part, "Music is my lifelong passion and I am honored to join my music industry peers across all countries, divisions and genres. Music is for everyone and forever worth celebrating."

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