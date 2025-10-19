Singing 'Nobody's Son,' Sabrina Carpenter drops F-bombs on 'SNL'

Sabrina Carpenter pulled double duty as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live on Saturday -- and she also managed to sing the F-word several times without being censored.

Her performance of "Manchild" was self-censored: She sang, "Eff my life." But when it came to her second performance, "Nobody's Son," that went out the window when she came to the part of the song that went viral on TikTok.

During the performance, which was set in a martial arts studio, Sabrina sang the line, "He sure f***** me up/ And yes, I'm talkin' 'bout your baby," twice, singing the F-word loud and clear. In the version posted to YouTube, the audio drops out during the profanity.

As for the show itself, the cold open brought back Marcello Hernandez's Domingo in a revisit of the viral bridesmaids sketch, originally set to Sabrina's "Espresso." Sabrina played the childhood bestie of Chloe Fineman's Kelsey and she and Kelsey's other friends sang about Kelsey once again cheating on her husband with Domingo. During the skit, Sabrina and the girls sang songs set to Taylor Swift's "The Fate of Ophelia" and Lady Gaga's "Abracadabra" before Domingo appeared to sing about his love for Kelsey in a take on Alex Warren's "Ordinary."

In her monologue, Sabrina also jokingly addressed the controversy about her Man's Best Friend album cover photo, which shows her on all fours, with someone pulling her hair.

"What people don't realize is, that's just how they cropped it," she said. "If you zoom out, it's clearly a picture from the 50th anniversary special of Bowen [Yang] helping me up by the hair, after Martin Short shoved me out of the buffet line."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.