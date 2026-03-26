Sienna Spiro explains her 1960s style

If you've seen Sienna Spiro's video for "Die On This Hill" — or her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon — you know that she likes to rock a 1960s look, complete with bouffant hairdo, romper dress and boots. Speaking to Interview magazine, Sienna says she was only able to settle on that style after a lot of self-hatred.

"I love the personality and character of the sixties, and how individual it is," says the British singer. "It took me a really long time to find my style because I grew up, honestly, hating my body. It took me a while to be comfortable being looked at on stage."

"But I love the silhouettes from back then and I've grown into myself and feel a lot more confident than I used to," she continues. "Nancy Sinatra, Barbara Streisand and Francoise Hardy are amazing women who I just admire a lot. And those paper dresses or the little box dresses. I just love that."

When it comes to her musical style, Sienna's influences are equally vintage.

"When I was super young, Frank Sinatra, Nina [Simone], Etta James, Dinah Washington, Barbara Streisand, Al Green—all the greats were played in my house," she says. "That was my pop music, and I used to try and emulate the way they would sing."

Sienna also talks about about the "sad girl vibes" of her music, explaining, "I have to write wherever I’m living. I’m not sad all the time. I just find it easy to pull from that emotion."

But, she notes, "It’s a sad set, I’ll be honest with you. I would love to make some upbeat songs."

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