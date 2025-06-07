'She's sickening': Miley Cyrus premieres 'Something Beautiful' at Tribeca Festival

Why did Miley Cyrus make a movie to go along with her latest album Something Beautiful? Because she wanted to attend one of her own concerts.

During the Q&A that followed the premiere of the Something Beautiful film Friday night at New York's Tribeca Festival, Miley explained, "So, I was thinking, I've never been to a Miley Cyrus concert before, and I felt like I did tonight. She's sickening!"

"I never actually get to experience the show in the ways that you get to experience the show," she continued. "I wanted to experience a Miley Cyrus concert. And I also wanted to turn a live performance into something that I can share with you ... getting to sit in this theater tonight, beside you."

During the Q&A, some fans in the audience kept yelling for Miley to sing, but the only time she obliged was when she performed an a cappella rendition of her hit "The Climb," which turned into a full-on singalong.

As for the movie itself, Something Beautiful doesn't really have a story. It's more a series of vignettes showing Miley giving emotional performances of the album's songs in various settings: onstage, on a motorcycle, rolling around on the Hollywood Walk of Fame or standing in the rain. In each, she looks stunning, dressed in an array of body-baring, fabulous couture.

The audience whooped, cheered and applauded each segment, as though they were, indeed, at a Miley concert. The moment that got the biggest response was during the song "Every Girl You've Ever Loved," when Miley and Naomi Campbell, who's featured on the track, came together and strutted it out in a dimly-lit studio.

Miley noted that she hoped to "redefine beauty" through the film. As for what she wants fans to take away, she said, "I just hope that when you watch Something Beautiful, it ignites something in you. I hope the thing that's burning in me catches you on fire."

Something Beautiful will screen in theaters for one night only on July 12.

