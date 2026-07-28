She said 'yes baby': Madison Beer is engaged

Justin Herbert and Madison Beer attend a game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half at Crypto.com Arena on March 31, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

This news isn't "bittersweet" for Madison Beer: she's engaged.

The singer revealed the news on Instagram, posting a carousel of photos that seemingly capture the moment that Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert popped the question. The proposal seemed to take place in a grassy garden under a flower-covered pergola. There were also photos of the two kissing, Justin carrying Madison over his shoulder as she showed off her new ring and a wooden sign on a wall reading, "Mr and Mrs Herbert."

"Meet my fiancé," she captioned the photos.

Madison and Justin were first linked on Aug. 28, when he was seen with her at a photo shoot.

Madison's famous pals offered congratulations in the comments, including Tate McRae, Zara Larsson, Hailey Bieber and Gracie Abrams.

In June, Madison told the podcast Therapuss with Jake Shane, "When I'm having a convo with my boyfriend, my hair could be on fire and I wouldn't notice. And to be honest with you, he's the first person I've ever felt that way about. Like, the world could be ending around me and I wouldn't realize. It's just so mature — he came into my life at the perfect time."

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