Shaboozey taking The Great American Roadshow on tour this fall

After conquering the world and the charts with "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," Shaboozey is taking his show on the road -- literally.

The "Good News" artist will launch The Great American Roadshow tour this fall starting Sept. 22 in Indianapolis; the trek is set to wrap Oct. 16 in Orlando, Florida.

An artist pre-sale starts April 29 at 10 a.m. local time; other pre-sales run through Thursday at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public May 2 at 10 a.m. local time via AmericanDogwood.com.

Ahead of the tour, Shaboozey, who just performed at the Stagecoach Festival, is also set to play the Railbird Music Festival in Lexington, Kentucky, on June 1, and Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tennessee, on June 12.

The Virginia native recently released Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going: The Complete Edition, a deluxe version of his breakthrough album that includes six brand-new songs, including collaborations with Jelly Roll and Myles Smith.

