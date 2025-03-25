Selena Gomez/Benny Blanco album is something Benny wants to 'one day show our kids'

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's new album, I Said I Love You First, is out now, but Benny says he doesn't care how it does on the charts so much as what their future children will think of it.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Jay Shetty Podcast, Benny says, "I wanted a piece of music to one day show our kids and be like, 'Look at this thing mommy and daddy made.' And I can't believe it, like, it's so cool to me. I don't care what happens with it. I was just, like, so excited to do this with the person I love and just freeze a moment in time in a way that not a lot of people have the ability to do."

So what are the couple's plans for kids? Selena tells Shetty, "I don't know what will happen, obviously, but I love children. I mean, I have an 11-year-old sister that I absolutely adore, and I'm still doing Wizards [Beyond Waverly Place] this far along because I love children."

"I love making them laugh; they're just so sweet," she adds. "So absolutely, when that day comes, I'm so excited for it."

Benny confirms Selena's love of kids, noting, "Selena is the ultimate level of shy, couldn't be more [of] an introvert ... [but] whenever there's kids at a place, she immediately goes to kids and has conversations for, like, hours with the kids."

Of course, the two probably want to get married before they start thinking about kids, though Selena and Benny say they haven't begun planning a wedding yet. However, Benny notes, "She's already told me the types of things she likes and wants for a wedding."

"It'll be fun," Selena adds.

