Selena Gomez confirms collab with Gracie Abrams on new song 'Call Me When You Break Up'

After multiple teases, it's official: Gracie Abrams is joining Selena Gomez on a song from her upcoming joint album with Benny Blanco, I Said I Love You First.

In a clip on Instagram, Selena and Gracie are both seen singing the upbeat tune, "Call Me When You Break Up," while lying in a bed. Selena also posted video of Gracie performing a slowed-down version of the song onstage on her current European tour.

The song is about missing someone who's with another person. Gracie sings, "Call me when you break up/ I'm battling the lack of a shot of your medication/ tried every obvious replacement/ in bars and strangers' beds until my faith was in the basement."

Both the song and the video are dropping Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.