Selena Gomez announces new album with fiancé Benny Blanco

Surprise: Selena Gomez is releasing new music after all.

After previously saying she would be focusing on acting for a while, Selena took to Instagram Thursday to announce a new album with fiancé Benny Blanco called I Said I Love You First.

"I always trick you guys," she wrote. "my NEW album I Said I Love You First with my best friend @itsbennyblanco, is out on 3/21. Our first song, Scared of Loving You is out now on all streaming platforms."

"Scared of Loving You" was co-written by Selena, Benny and FINNEAS. In the romantic song, which was released just in time for Valentine's Day, Selena sings the chorus, "I'm not scared of loving you/ I'm just scared of losing you/ I'm not scared of anyone/ Or dying young/ Or if you're gonna find somebody new/ Cause how could they love you/ As much as I do?"

According to a press release, the new album "celebrates the pair's love story, giving fans a unique window into their relationship."

The press release adds that the album "came together organically as a direct result of the comfort that they both felt when working together creatively, allowing them to produce art that authentically reflects their experiences."

Selena and Benny, who got engaged in December 2024, previously worked on Gomez's 2015 song "Kill Em With Kindness" from her album Revival. They also worked together on the 2019 song "I Can't Get Enough," which features Tainy and J Balvin. In 2023, Blanco co-produced Gomez's song "Single Soon."

