Selena Gomez celebrates a childhood favorite with horchata-inspired Oreo flavor

Selena Gomez is the latest artist to partner with Oreo cookies for a limited-edition flavor.

Pronouncing herself "super excited/geeked out" about the collaboration, Selena wrote on Instagram, "I’m so grateful for the chance to create my very own flavor. The signature chocolate and cinnamon creme cookies hit shelves 6/9."

Selena tells People, "Like most people, I've loved Oreo cookies for as long as I can remember and so when I was approached to collaborate on my own flavor it was something I couldn't say no to doing."

The cookie features a layer of chocolate and cinnamon cream and a layer of sweetened condensed milk cream, sandwiched between chocolate-cinnamon cookies. The cookies are embossed with six different Selena-related images, including the word "Selenators," her initials and a music note. The flavor is meant to evoke horchata, a Mexican beverage made with milk, ground rice and cinnamon.

As Selena tells People, "Growing up, horchata was one of those comforting things for me. Some of my favorite childhood memories involve drinking horchata with my family — it was one of my favorite drinks. I really wanted to bottle up that memory and share it through this cookie."

"And trust me, it tastes even better dipped in milk," she adds. "That really brings all the flavors together.”

You can sign up for the cookie presale now. As part of the partnership, Oreo is making a donation to Selena's Rare Impact Fund to support youth mental health.

