Selena Gomez won't stop putting out new versions of 'I Said I Love You First '

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco released their album I Said I Love You First on March 21, but since then, she's put out three different versions of it on her official website.

Each version is available via digital download only for five bucks. One is called I Said I Love You First - Stained because it includes the song of the same name, which Selena recorded in 2016 but never officially released.

She wrote on Instagram, "Eight years later and you guys never forgot about this song. Your love for Stained has never gone away and I wanted to do something special to say thank you for all the love and support on the album."

Another version is called I Said I Love You First - Explained. It features narration by Selena, talking about every song on the album. "benny and I made so many amazing memories throughout the process of creating our new album. I wanted to let you guys in on some of those stories and the making of these songs," she writes on Instagram.

A third version, which arrived on Monday, is called I Said I Love You First - Talk. It includes the song "Talk," which Selena previously teased on Instagram. The track, which is based on the song "Never There" by Cake, ended up in a commercial for the Apple iPhone 16e. Selena writes on Instagram, "I guess one more doesn't hurt? Because we know you like this one….Talk is available for digital download on my store now."

