Selena Gomez told fiancé she's glad they waited for romance: 'You wouldn't have liked me back then'

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have known each other for years, but they didn't become romantically involved until 2023. Selena says she's glad they got together when they did, because she used to be a different person.

Speaking to Allure, Selena says she's "definitely" glad that she and Benny didn't start dating five or 10 years ago. "I don't think I would have been remotely mature enough," she explains.

“It's weird to think that only five years ago I wouldn't have been in the right place, but I’ve learned so many lessons [since then] that led me to being the best partner I could be for Benny. And I believe the same with him.”

She adds, “He'll say, ‘Gosh, why did we waste so much time?’ And I always say, ‘You wouldn't have liked me back then.’ I was all over the place.”

Some of Selena's darkest days were captured in the award-winning 2022 documentary My Mind & Me. The film covers six years in her life, starting around 2015, as she works to take care of her mental and physical health due to her lupus and bipolar disorder.

"I'm very glad it came out, but that's not necessarily who I am now," she tells Allure. "To be honest, I can't watch it. But it's only because I'm not there anymore." She adds that Benny makes her "feel very normal."

Elsewhere in the interview, Selena reveals she has a "folder of inspiration" from Pinterest for her and Benny's wedding, but says that they're "not sure what route we're going to take" with the nuptials. But since then, there have been rumors that the couple will tie the knot at the end of September in Montecito, California.

