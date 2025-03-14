Selena Gomez sings about getting naked in public in new song 'Sunset Blvd'

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's new song "Sunset Blvd" is a cheeky, suggestive track that comes with a sexy video.

In the clip, directed by Petra Collins, Selena, wearing a series of seductive outfits, sings about how she can't wait to "hold that big, big hard heart" -- but emphasizes the words so it sounds like she's singing about, well, something else. Later in the song, she sings, "I just wanna touch it, touch it, try your hardest not to bust it."

In the chorus, she sings, "With open arms/ holding you naked/ middle of Sunset Boulevard/ making you famous, everyone's watching/ bare skin, concrete/ they're calling the police."

Throughout the video, Benny appears as a very small figure in various scenarios, including standing next to Selena's high-heeled shoe. At the end, Selena picks him up, pops him in her mouth and eats him.

"Sunset Blvd" is the third song the couple has released from their upcoming album I Said I Love You First, following "Scared of Loving You" and "Call Me When You Break Up" featuring Gracie Abrams.

Meanwhile, Selena continued her #12DaysofReallyRareStuff giveaway on Thursday by selling the sunglasses she wore on the set of her video for the song "Boyfriend" to a fan for just nine bucks.

