Selena Gomez raves over Netflix doc on co-star Martin Short: 'Nothing short of a legend'

Selena Gomez has been the subject of a documentary, and so has her Only Murders in the Building co-star Steve Martin. Now, their other co-star, Martin Short, has gotten the documentary treatment and Selena is telling her fans to watch it as soon as they can.

Selena posted a photo on Instagram of herself at a New York screening of the Netflix doc Marty, Life Is Short, and added a collection of photos of herself with the Canadian comedy icon. She wrote, "This man who doesn't have social media is truly outstandingly witty, smart and has given the most wonderful attributes to our world of comedy. Some may not know much that follow me. But Martin Short is nothing short of a legend."

She added, "His outlook on life is simply joyful. I cried, laughed and empathized his entire story. Check it out on @netflix now please. Worth every minute. -thank you Marty for your inspiring and tremendous heart that makes me forever happy."

Selena attended the LA screening with her husband Benny Blanco, and guests including Kate Hudson, Billy Crystal, Jerry Seinfeld, Jimmy Kimmel and Marty's fellow Canadian stars Eugene Levy, Andrea Martin and Paul Shaffer. Levy and Martin are both in the documentary, as are Tom Hanks, Steve Martin, the late Catherine O'Hara, John Mulaney and more. It debuts May 12.

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