Selena Gomez is teasing new music with cryptic website, phone number

Selena Gomez just might have some new music coming.

A cryptic website, illbesinglesoon.com, offers fans a chance to sign up for email updates from Selena. Also, posters started appearing in Texas — Selena's home state — bearing the same "Single Soon" message as the website and tear-off numbers.

Calling the number gets you a recorded message that could be from Selena's little sister, Gracie. The voice says, "Hi I love you, Sissy. Never worry about boyfriends: at all." That's followed by a steady drumbeat.

A third clue is that something called "Club 90s Single Soon: Selena Gomez Night" has been booked for August 26t at LA's Teragram Ballroom. Because August 25 is a Friday, fans are now speculating that the new single is coming on that day.

Further proof is a photo that Selena posted on her Instagram Story over the weekend, which was captured by a fan Twitter account. It shows her sitting at a table in a restaurant looking at her phone, which is displaying the date "8-25."

Back in June, Selena posted photos of herself in a recording studio and wrote, "don't worry guys, it's coming." The new music will be her first release since 2021's Spanish-language EP Revelación and her first solo English-language release since 2022's standalone single "My Mind & Me."

Selena's last full-fledged album was 2020's Rare. She's currently at the top of the charts thanks to her "Calm Down" remix with Rema.

