Selena Gomez gives first joint interview with Benny Blanco: 'I feel seen. I feel respected'

Selena Gomez and her fiancé, Benny Blanco, have given their first joint interview to, appropriately, Interview magazine. They talk about their relationship, their day-to-day life together and their new album, but there are some things they're keeping private.

When asked how Benny proposed, Selena says, "That I want to save for our kids. It was really sweet and the right things were said." But Benny adds, "I nailed I think," and Selena agrees, "You did."

Selena, who's known Benny since she was a teenager but didn't start dating him until a couple of years ago, says, "I actually feel valued. I feel seen. I feel respected. And I think that’s all I’ve ever really wanted ... I was alone for five years before we got together, and I think that really helped me appreciate someone like Ben."

"He gets so weirded out by me saying this, but genuinely, 10 years ago, I wasn’t in a space in my life where I could have accepted the kind of patience, the kind of unconditional love that he gives me," she adds.

As for Benny, he says, "The second we started hanging out [romantically], I was like, 'This is my wife' ... [s]he’s like my ... heroin and Xanax combined. Whenever I’m feeling anything but perfect, she knows the exact thing to say."

The couple's new album, I Said I Love You First, is out March 21. Selena says, "What I want more than anything in the world is for people to listen to the music that we created and feel themselves in it."

Asked if they had any trepidation about doing an album together, Benny shares, "We said at the beginning, 'If this ever is weird, we cancel it f****** immediately.' Because we knew what we had was so important."

