Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco's 'I Said I Love You First' is second on 'Billboard' 200

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have received a nice engagement present: a number-two debut for their first joint album, I Said I Love You First.

The album debuts at #2 on the Billboard 200, giving Selena her seventh top 10 album and Benny's first. The album sold 120,000 units in its first week, marking both artists' largest sales weeks ever.

So far, the album has produced the hit single "Call Me When You Break Up," featuring Gracie Abrams. It's currently in the top 10 on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart.

Though this is their first album together, Selena and Benny have had joint chart success before: He co-produced and co-wrote Selena's 2016 hits "Same Old Love" and "Kill Em With Kindness" and 2023's "Single Soon." Selena and Benny were also both co-billed on the 2019 single "I Can't Get Enough" with Latin stars Tainy and J Balvin; Benny co-wrote and co-produced that track.

The album's sales were boosted by the many different versions of it that were available, including seven vinyl versions, three CD versions, a deluxe box set and a whopping 10 different digital versions.

Many of those digital versions featured bonus tracks, and one included 14 bonus "slowed and reverbed" versions of the album's songs. Another included 14 bonus instrumental versions of the album's songs, and yet another featured Selena providing commentary tracks for each cut on the album.

