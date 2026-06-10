Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco invade Jennifer Aniston's house in new ad

Selena Gomez is in London filming the new season of Only Murders in the Building, and she misses her husband, Benny Blanco. But maybe it would help if she watches the new ad for Jennifer Aniston’s haircare line, because they’re both in it.

Sharing a carousel of photos of them together, Selena wrote to Benny on Instagram, “distance means so little when someone means so much….@itsbennyblanco mish you bb.” Benny wrote in the comments, “I fall more and more in love with you everyday” and “time stands still when i’m in ur arms.”

But meanwhile, in a new ad for Jennifer’s Lolavie hair care line, Benny unexpectedly shows up at her house so she can do his hair. They walk into another room, only to find Selena sitting there, which also surprises Jen.

“What are you doing here?” Selena asks Benny. “My appointment,” Benny explains. Selena says she’s there to bring Jen some gifts from her Rare Beauty line.

As Jen attempts to tame Benny’s unruly mop of curls, Selena raids Jen’s closet and runs out with a couple of blazers. “Is this on the giveaway pile? Cause I see about eight more things,” she says. “Take whatever you want,” Jen says. Benny, meanwhile, grabs a pair of Jimmy Choo heels for himself.

As they leave Jen’s house, the Friends star closes the door in relief and says, “That was so weird.”

Someone wrote in the comments, “THIS needs to be a Netflix show!”

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