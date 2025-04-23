See Gigi Perez in the rightest way on US headlining tour

Gigi Perez is trading the high seas for the highway as she embarks on a U.S. headlining tour beginning Wednesday in New York City.

Speaking with ABC Audio, the "Sailor Song" artist shares how she approaches her live show and what you can expect from the tour.

"I feel like I never play or express something the same," Perez says. "Or if I'm feeling something in a moment and I really like it, then I'll take that with me."

"I think that the show from the top of the tour to the end of the tour will evolve," she continues. "That's good, I mean, that's the purpose of live music, and I'm really excited to just experience that with others."

Following the headlining shows, Perez will be opening for Hozier's U.S. tour starting in June. Perez has experience opening for huge artists: she supported a Coldplay stadium show in 2022.

"I think that then I was so freaked out, I was so scared," Perez recalls of her feelings leading up to the Coldplay gig. "I was so anxious because you don't have a point of reference. At this time, I was new, I didn't have any artist friends that I could talk to. I was very alone."

That Perez was able to get through the show successfully proved to her that she could handle any kind of live situation going forward.

"﻿﻿I think that that was the most important show in my life, and probably will always be," she laughs.

In addition to seeing her live, you can check out Perez's debut full-length album, At the Beach, in Every Life, due out Friday.

"I have a lot that I wanna share and say," Perez says. "I'm super excited for the first real album."

