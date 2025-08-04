Saskatchewan launches Chappell Roan-based tourism marketing campaign

In her new single "The Subway," Chappell Roan sings, "I made a promise/ If in four months this feeling ain't gone/ Well, f*** this city/ I'm movin' to Saskatchewan." Well, the Canadian province has taken note, and they're running with it.

Saskatchewan has now launched a marketing campaign designed to bring Chappell Roan fans to the province. "Roan's whole Midwest Princess persona subverts traditional rural expectations, something Saskatchewan knows a little something about," the province's official tourism website says. "

"Many people think they know or understand Saskatchewan, but tend to find things they don't expect when they explore further," the website says, going on to list five spots in the province that "radiate Midwest Princess energy" and revealing which Chappell track is the perfect pairing for each spot.

Those spots include Grasslands National Park in Val Marie; Danceland, an iconic club in Manitou Beach; Regina's Mosaic Stadium, home of the Canadian Football League's Saskatchewan Roughriders; the Remi Modern museum in Saskatoon; and Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park, on the boundary of Alberta and Saskatchewan.

The songs suggested for these spots are, respectively, "The Subway," "Pink Pony Club," "HOT TO GO!," "Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl" and "Red Wine Supernova."

In addition to drawing Chappell fans, the province hopes that the singer herself will visit. In December, she said during an interview, "I owe it to them. I can't sing a song about Saskatchewan and not go there and play a show."

(Video contains uncensored profanity)

