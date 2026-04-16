Sara Bareilles to perform, premiere doc at NYC's Tribeca Festival in June

A documentary about the making of Sara Bareilles' new album will premiere in June at New York's Tribeca Festival, where Sara, herself, will also perform.

The film, Good Grief, is about the creation of Sara's first album since 2019's Amidst the Chaos. She reflects on the recording process in a post shared to Instagram. "Almost one year ago I walked into a beautiful church in upstate NY and began recording my new album with some of my closest friends and collaborators," Sara writes. "The past 5 years for me personally have been full of some profound grief and loss AND the extraordinary gifts and perspective those hard lessons bring."

She continues, "I feel both vulnerable in, and proud of the film he made. I am honored that the first place this film will be seen will be in the city I love so much and call home. ... I sincerely hope you will join us and share in some Good Grief."

The film premieres at New York's Beacon Theatre on June 4, followed by a performance from Sara; tickets go on sale April 28.

Sara won't be the only pop star at the festival: Alicia Keys is set to make an appearance after the June 13 premiere of her film, Alicia Keys: Girl From Hell's Kitchen. Other artists who'll perform alongside the debuts of documentaries about their lives are Earth, Wind & Fire, Mumford & Sons and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Peter Frampton.

The 25th annual Tribeca Festival will showcase a total of 118 feature films and 86 short films in its final selection. It will take place June 3-14 in New York.

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