Sabrina Carpenter's Netflix Christmas special features a star-studded guest list

2024 Governors Ball Music Festival - Day 2 Sabrina Carpenter at the 2024 Governors Ball held at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 8, 2024 in Queens, New York. (Photo by Nina Westervelt/Billboard via Getty Images) (Nina Westervelt/Billboard via Getty Images)

The guest list for Sabrina Carpenter’s Netflix special A Nonsense Christmas is stacked.

Sabrina debuted the trailer for the Dec. 6 special at her final LA show on Nov. 18, and in it she says, "Christmas is coming early this year. I wouldn't count on a silent night."

We then see footage of Sabrina and all the guests she's going to duet with, including Chappell Roan, "Water" singer Tyla and Shania Twain. Plus, there'll be special appearances by Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson, Cara Delevingne, Sean Astin, former SNL star Kyle Mooney, Megan Stalter and more.

There are clips of comedy sketches, scenes of Sabrina sitting on Santa's lap and a few naughty bits as well.

In a statement, Sabrina says, "The holidays have always been so special to me. I am excited to bring my take to a classic holiday variety show — infusing my love of music and comedy to make something that is uniquely me."

In other Sabrina news, the Associated Press reports that the priest who gave her permission to film the video for "Feather" inside his church in Brooklyn-- Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello -- has been stripped of his duties. But it's not really because of the video -- it's because an investigation launched after the controversy also revealed that he'd been involved in some financial shenanigans with a top aide to embattled New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

