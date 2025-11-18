Sabrina Carpenter's philanthropy wins her an Anthem Award for social impact

Sabrina Carpenter performs at Madison Square Garden on October 26, 2025 in New York, New York. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG)
By Andrea Dresdale

Sabrina Carpenter has received six Grammy nominations for her album Man's Best Friend, but it turns out her non-musical activities also bring her awards love.

Sabrina's been honored at the fifth annual Anthem Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences. The Anthem Awards, an offshoot of the Webby Awards, celebrate social impact.

Sabrina got a Gold award by partnering with PLUS1, a nonprofit that helps artists support various causes, to launch the Sabrina Carpenter Fund. Through that fund, she then turned her Short n' Sweet tour into a "vehicle for impact," according to the Anthem Awards. She used one dollar from each ticket sold, plus money from her brand collaborations, to raise funds for LGBTQ+ rights, mental health and animal welfare.

In less than a year the Sabrina Carpenter Fund raised $1 million, making it PLUS1's fastest-growing fund.

The Anthem Award winners are selected from over 2,000 submissions in 42 countries.

