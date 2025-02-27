Sabrina Carpenter bringing Short n' Sweet tour back to North America

Carpenters, rejoice! Your queen Sabrina is bringing her Short n' Sweet tour back to North America later this year.

The newly announced North American leg of the tour starts Oct. 23 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and is set to wrap Nov. 23 at LA's Crypto.com Arena. The schedule includes multiple nights in New York City, Nashville and Toronto. Opening acts include Amber Mark, Olivia Dean and Ravyn Lenae.

A Cash App Card pre-sale will begin on March 4 at 10 a.m.; a Team Sabrina presale starts that same day at 12 p.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public March 7 at 10 a.m. local time at Sabrina's online store.

Cash App will also sponsor pop-up experiences in each market the tour visits, and fans can now customize their Cash App cards with exclusive stamps designed by Sabrina.

The European leg of the Short n' Sweet tour will begin March 3 in Dublin, Ireland, following Sabrina's March 1 appearance at the BRIT Awards, where she'll perform and also receive the global success award. In addition, she's nominated for the BRIT international artist of the year and international song of the year for "Espresso."

