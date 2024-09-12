Sabrina Carpenter wears Madonna's 1991 Oscars gown to MTV VMAs

For her MTV VMA look, Sabrina Carpenter channeled not one but two blonde pop culture icons.

The "Taste" singer, who won Song of the Year for "Espresso" at the ceremony on Sept. 11, attended the event in the same silver beaded Bob Mackie gown that Madonna wore to perform at the 1991 Oscars ceremony. The dress was inspired by one that Marilyn Monroe wore in the film Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, according to Vogue.

Well, it's kind of the same gown -- it's actually a copy that Mackie made as a sample. Sabrina's stylist Jared Ellner told Vogue, "Madonna still has the custom gown Bob Mackie made for her in her archive, but the other sample piece is the [dress] I believe we have."

At the 1991 Oscars ceremony, Madonna showed up with Michael Jackson as her date, and performed "Sooner or Later," from her film Dick Tracy.

At the VMAs, Sabrina performed "Please Please Please," "Taste" and "Espresso." Part of her performance involved her dancing with a troupe of astronauts -- and making out with an alien. After her win, she wrote on Instagram, "Thank you to my fans forever and ever."

