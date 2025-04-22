Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift & Miley Cyrus named in 'People' Beauty Moments of the Year

People's annual World's Most Beautiful issue arrives on Friday, but the mag has revealed its Beauty Moments of the Year already.

Number one on the list is Sabrina Carpenter's Retro Glam: pink cheeks, winged eyeliner and blond curls that Sabrina's hair stylist calls a "modern take on '60s bombshell beauty, but with a playful, feminine energy that feels completely her own."

Miley Cyrus' Daring Trend Double Down is #3 on the list: She wore two of the year's most daring trends — bleached eyebrows and baby bangs — on Oscar night. First she walked the red carpet with bleached brows, then showed up at the after-party with baby bangs, which her hairstylist literally cut for her between appearances.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Engagement Glow is #4 on the list, referring to the manicure Selena showed off when she revealed her marquise diamond ring. The viral look was created with Chanel Le Vernis polish in shade Ballerina, if you're interested. People also mentions Benny's viral moment of getting his eyebrows plucked.

Number 11 on the list is Taylor Swift and her glitter freckles, which she wore in October at a Chiefs game. Subsequently, the founders of Fazit, the company that made the gold stardust makeup patches, told People that sales increased 3,500% and they made over seven figures in 48 hours.

Other stars who appear on the Beauty Moments of the Year list include Emma Stone, Millie Bobby Brown, rapper Doechii, the cast of The White Lotus and Cynthia Erivo.

