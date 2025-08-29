Sabrina Carpenter talks album cover controversy, Barry Keoghan, Taylor Swift and more

Sabrina Carpenter's album cover for Man's Best Friend has raised quite a bit of controversy — but according to Sabrina, people just don't get it.

Speaking to Gayle King on CBS Mornings Friday, Sabrina said she was "shocked" by the reaction, noting that everyone in her circle, including her parents, thought the photo was "perfect" for what the album represents. However, she agrees the message of the image is "up to interpretation."

For her part, she explains, "My interpretation is being in on the control. Being in on your lack of control and when you want to be in control. Like, I think as a young woman, you're just as aware of when you're in control as when you're not. And I think some of those are choices."

"For me, this whole album was about the humanity of allowing yourself to make those mistakes, knowing when you're putting yourself in a situation that will probably end up poorly. But it's gonna teach you something."

King also asked Sabrina about how her romantic partners feel about being the subjects of her songs — and specifically, if Sabrina felt bad about the fact that her fans subjected her ex-boyfriend Barry Keoghan to online abuse after they split up.

While acknowledging that that happened, Sabrina tells King, "I feel pretty transparent going into any of my relationships, that I write songs. And, and I think they're just as down for it ... most of the time they've been pretty flattered when they get a song written about them, good or bad. I think they're just excited to get a shout-out."

Sabrina also tells King that she's "so happy" for her friend Taylor Swift following her engagement. As for her guest appearance on Taylor's upcoming album, Sabrina says, "I'm just so thrilled and honored."

