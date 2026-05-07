Sabrina Carpenter says singing with 'new friend' Stevie Nicks 'healed' her

Sabrina Carpenter and Stevie Nicks perform during the 2026 Met Gala celebrating 'Costume Art' at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026 in New York City. (Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Now that Sabrina Carpenter has come down from the high of this year's Met Gala, where she wore Dior, Versace and Bob Mackie gowns and duetted with Stevie Nicks, she's reflecting on the experience on Instagram.

"Thank you to the one and only @donatella_versace and the dazzling @bobmackie for the legendary dresses," Sabrina wrote on Instagram about the two looks she wore during her solo set and her Stevie duet.

She went on to write, "Thank you Anna [Wintour], @voguemagazine and @metmuseum for having me perform and giving me a beautiful new friend @stevienicks; singing together healed many things in me!"

During the event, Sabrina performed "Espresso," "House Tour" and "Please Please Please," and then joined Stevie for her Fleetwood Mac classic "Landslide." She was also part of the chorus singing along when Stevie ended her solo set with Fleetwood Mac's "Don't Stop."

Over the years, Stevie has become a friend and mentor to many young female pop stars — and one male pop star — including Sabrina's pal Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Vanessa Carlton, the three members of HAIM and Katy Perry. Plus, her songs have been sampled or interpolated by Miley Cyrus, Destiny's Child and Dua Lipa.

In April, Sabrina sang with Madonna at Coachella. She wrote at the time, "Spending so much time laughing with you and then above all sharing the stage with you is a privilege I'll never forget."

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