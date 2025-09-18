Sabrina Carpenter to guest star on new 'Muppet Show' special in 2026

Sabrina Carpenter is about to have a "career-defining" moment.

That's what she called the news that she'll be appearing in an upcoming special installment of The Muppet Show, set to stream on Disney+ in 2026. According to a Disney+ Instagram post, the show will feature Kermit, Miss Piggy, Fozzie, Gonzo and the rest of the gang returning to the Muppet Theatre to put on a variety show "filled with music, comedy, and plenty of chaos."

Sabrina is no stranger to variety shows, having starred in her own Netflix holiday special, 2024's A Nonsense Christmas.

The Muppet Show originally ran in first-run syndication from 1976 to 1981. The show is currently streaming on Disney+, as well as various Muppet films, spinoffs and specials.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

