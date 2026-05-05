Sabrina Carpenter duets with Stevie Nicks at 2026 Met Gala

Sabrina Carpenter and Stevie Nicks perform during the 2026 Met Gala celebrating 'Costume Art' at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026 in New York City. (Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Having already performed with Madonna at Coachella, Sabrina Carpenter spent the night at the 2026 Met Gala singing with yet another legendary female Rock & Roll Hall of Famer: Stevie Nicks.

As Vogue reports, Sabrina, one of the co-chairs of the Gala, and Stevie teamed up for a performance of Stevie's iconic Fleetwood Mac song "Landslide." After performing her Fleetwood Mac hit "Gypsy" and her solo classic "Edge of Seventeen," she closed the night with another Fleetwood Mac classic -- "Don't Stop" -- joined by Sabrina and a 12-person choir.

Ahead of Stevie's performance, Sabrina took the stage for her own set, performing "House Tour," "Espresso" and "Please Please Please." She wore two different looks: a 2018 Versace gown decorated with Andy Warhol's prints of James Dean and Marilyn Monroe, and a gold-fringed Bob Mackie number.

As for Sabrina's previous legendary duet partner, Madonna also attended the Met Gala, though she and Sabrina didn't team up to perform their new duet "Bring Your Love."

Madonna hit the red carpet in an outfit that was an elaborate recreation of a 1945 painting by Leonora Carrington called The Temptations of Saint Anthony Fragment II. The painting depicts a woman holding what looks like a hunting horn, with a boat on her head, surrounded by five women, each holding the hem of her dress.

Accordingly, Madonna wore a headpiece with a ship on it, carried a horn, and was followed by six women, all holding up a part of her lengthy veil.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.