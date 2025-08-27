Sabrina Carpenter, Alex Warren included in Spotify Songs of Summer list

Sabrina Carpenter attends the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 27, 2025, in Paris, France. (Marc Piasecki/WireImage via Getty Images)

That me espresso might not be at the top of the charts this summer, but another Sabrina Carpenter song still reigns supreme.

Spotify has revealed its top five tracks featured in its Songs of Summer list. They include "Manchild" by Carpenter, "Ordinary" by Alex Warren, "back to friends" by sombr, "Love Me Not" by Ravyn Lean and "Shake It to the Max (FLY) - Remix" by MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng and Shenseea.

This marks the second year in a row that the Spotify editorial team has unveiled a list of five songs that defined the season. They determined the top tracks by blending streaming data, cultural impact and editorial insight to capture what resonated with listeners this summer.

According to Spotify, this year's list brings "a softer, more introspective vibe than any summer in the last decade." The music streaming platform also said it was the least danceable and lowest-energy summer for music across the Northern Hemisphere based on Spotify data that analyzes the tempo, rhythm stability, beat strength and overall regularity of top summer songs.

If you need a refresher, last year's Spotify Global Top 5 Songs of Summer were "BIRDS OF A FEATHER" by Billie Eilish, "HOT TO GO!" by Chappell Roan, "Not Like Us" by Kendrick Lamar, "Espresso" by Carpenter and "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" by Shaboozey.

