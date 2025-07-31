Rob Thomas wants Ryan Gosling to join him onstage for a 'Barbie' duet

In 2023, Matchbox Twenty's song "Push" popped up in an unexpected place: the box office smash Barbie movie. And lead singer Rob Thomas says it may not be out of the question to have Ken himself, Ryan Gosling, duet with him on that song.

Gosling as Ken performs "Push" in the Barbie movie as a way to reflect his newfound belief in the patriarchy. While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Rob is asked about the possibility of them performing the song together. "Listen, if I could've done that, I would've already left [my wife] Mari and be with him right now," he laughs. "He's an attractive man."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rob then tells his manager, "Let's see about getting Ryan Gosling to the show to sing with us" when his upcoming solo tour hits California.

“If that happened, you’d be witnessing the bromance of the ages," Rob adds.

Of course, Rob has no actual plans to leave his wife, who he's been with since 1998. The song "Thrill Me" on Rob's new solo album, All Night Days, is about their relationship and was inspired by Shania Twain's "You're Still the One."

"I used to love 'You're Still the One' and that sentiment," Rob tells The Hollywood Reporter. "The reason why [relationships] sometimes don't work out is because people are ever-evolving. If you're lucky, both of you evolve in the same direction, or are willing to accept the changes happening to each other. When that happens, it's magical."

