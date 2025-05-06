Rob Thomas announces The All Night Days Tour, named after upcoming solo album

Rob Thomas is relaunching his solo career with a new album and tour.

The All Night Days Tour will kick off in Atlanta on Aug. 1 with special guests A Great Big World. The tour is set to wrap up Sept. 6 in LA. Presales start May 7 at 10 a.m.; the general sale begins May 9 at 10 a.m. via robthomasmusic.com.

To participate in the presale, you can join the Rob Thomas Tour Club, which gets you early access to tickets and VIP packages, as well as exclusive updates from Rob while he's on the road. The presale is available at robthomas.club.

During the shows, Rob will play solo hits like "Lonely No More," plus Matchbox Twenty hits and music from his upcoming album, also called All Night Days, including a new single called "Hard To Be Happy."

Rob says in a statement, "After such amazing Matchbox shows in 2023 and 2024, it's so great to revisit the solo catalog and share them with everyone! It's also a great way to celebrate my new album and the 20th anniversary of my first solo album …Something To Be!"

