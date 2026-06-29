Report: Stevie Nicks & Tim McGraw to perform at Taylor Swift's wedding

More details are leaking out about Taylor Swift's wedding to Travis Kelce, which is allegedly taking place this weekend at New York's Madison Square Garden.

A source has confirmed to Rolling Stone that Stevie Nicks will attend the wedding and is "expected to" perform. Page Six, meanwhile, says its been told that not only will Stevie perform, but so will Tim McGraw, the country superstar who inspired the title of Taylor's very first single.

Page Six also says several other major country stars will be attending. One industry insider told the outlet, "I've heard Taylor invited so many people it's going to be bigger than the Met Gala."

The presence of both of the singers is no surprise, since Taylor has been friends with them for years, and has shared a stage with them in the past. In particular, Stevie wrote a poem for Taylor's The Tortured Poets Society album, and Taylor namechecked Stevie in a song from that album, "Clara Bow."

Taylor also told Stephen Colbert last year of Stevie, "I feel very lucky that she's lent her very magical, wonderful, wise approach to life to me." During the NBA Finals, Taylor wore a t-shirt that said, "Stevie Knicks," in honor of the singer and the New York team.

Stevie told Rolling Stone in 2024 of Taylor and Travis, "I hope they fall deeper and deeper in love and ride off into the sunset ... and get married and have babies if she wants that. I just want all of that for her."

According to a New York Times report, Taylor and Travis will hold an intimate gathering on Thursday, followed by a massive party on Friday.

Neither Taylor nor Travis have confirmed any of this, and the entire thing may be a ruse to throw people off.

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