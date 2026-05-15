Report: Madonna's new album includes a song about her late brother

Madonna's upcoming album, Confessions II is a dance album, but one track was inspired by the tragic death of her brother, Christopher Ciccone. According to the U.K. paper The Sun, producer Stuart Price discussed the song, called "Fragile," during a playback session for the album.

"Madonna's gone on record to say she lost her brother during the making of the record," said Price, as per The Sun. Ciccone, Madonna's youngest brother, died of cancer in October 2024 at age 63.

"It was a process of grieving. Madonna was really just being at the height of her expression, and her vulnerable side, which appears on this record, I think is really great to hear," Price continued. "Personally, my observation is that her greatest successes as an artist are where she’s documenting who she is, where she’s at, what she’s seeing. Sometimes it’s not comfortable, sometimes it’s not obvious.”

Price also shared details about Madonna's Sabrina Carpenter duet, "Bring Your Love," revealing the pair recorded the song together in the same New York City studio. "Their physical chemistry from the second they got together in the studio was really immediate. They were funny together," he revealed.

In addition, Price said that he and Madonna recorded Confessions II using the same microphone they used on her 2005 album, Confessions on a Dance Floor.

“The through line on this record is absolutely just the telling of life," he noted.

Confessions II arrives on July 3.

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