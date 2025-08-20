Report: Kelly Clarkson returns to 'The Voice,' talk show following ex-husband's death

NBC is shooting seasons 28 and 29 of The Voice simultaneously, and according to Deadline, Kelly Clarkson is back on set for season 29 following the death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

Sources tell Deadline that Kelly missed one taping after Blackstock, the father of her children, died of cancer on Aug. 7. Jennifer Hudson filled in for her. Like Kelly, Jennifer is a former American Idol star, an on-and-off Voice coach and a talk show host.

Season 29 of The Voice is being billed as Battle of Champions, as past winner Kelly faces off against fellow winning coaches Adam Levine and John Legend.

Deadline also reports that the new season of Kelly's talk show won't be affected by the family tragedy; it will begin production in early September. NBC premiered Kelly's new interview series, Songs & Stories, on Tuesday night. The premiere featured the Jonas Brothers; the next three episodes will focus on Gloria Estefan, Teddy Swims and Lizzo.

Season 28 of The Voice premieres this fall featuring Michael Bublé, Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg and Reba McEntire, who was Blackstock's stepmother.

