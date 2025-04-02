Report: Joe Jonas stepped into 'SNL' sketch after Morgan Wallen said no

Holland Rainwater/NBC via Getty Images
By Andrea Dresdale

If you were wondering why Joe Jonas randomly appeared in a skit on the March 29 episode of Saturday Night Live, it's because he was apparently a last-minute replacement for the show's musical guest, Morgan Wallen.

People says it's confirmed a Page Six report that Joe stepped in for the pre-filmed sketch, "Big Dumb Line," because Morgan didn't want to do it. Instead, it was Joe singing about how New Yorkers are eager to stand in line for hours to try viral foods like cronuts.

"Believe in yourself, believe in the line/ You deserve this viral Greek yogurt or to try Lisa Rinna's wine," Joe sings. "So don't give up/ the rewards will be splendid/ did Amelia Earhart give up?/ I'm not sure how that ended."

Morgan performed two songs from his upcoming album, I'm the Problem, during his appearance on the show.

A rep for Morgan didn't immediately return ABC Audio's request for comment.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!