Report: Charli XCX may have a role in Greta Gerwig's 'Narnia' film

It's The Lion, The Brat and the Wardrobe.

According to Deadline, the Brat star is reportedly being eyed for a role in a new movie based on C.S. Lewis' The Chronicles of Narnia, to be directed by Greta Gerwig of Barbie fame. The rumor is that if she's cast, Charli could portray the character of Jadis, the White Witch.

Gerwig was hired by Netflix in 2020 to adapt and direct new Narnia shows and movies. It'll be her first post-Barbie film; you may recall that Charli had a song, "Speed Drive," on that movie's hit soundtrack.

There are no details about the movie, but Deadline reported that it'll going to IMAX theaters for a two-week run over Thanksgiving next year before premiering on Netflix.

This is just the latest in a series of movies and TV shows in which Charli is involved or set to appear. In January she partnered with independent studio A24 to make a film based on her original idea, called The Moment. She'll also appear in the movies Faces of Death, I Want Your Sex, Sacrifice, The Gallerist, 100 Nights of Hero and Erupcja.

