Reneé Rapp denies being happy in love will lead to her music 'sucking'

It's a widely-held belief that the best music comes out of suffering. Just ask Adele, Taylor Swift or Olivia Rodrigo, who turned bad breakups into multiple hit songs. But Reneé Rapp rejects that idea, calling it "self-sabotage."

Reneé is currently in a serious relationship with musician Towa Bird. While speaking to Cosmopolitan, she's asked about the fact that people online have been wondering, "All of the pop girlies are in healthy relationships. Is their new music gonna suck?"

"Honestly, I was concerned when I started dating my girlfriend, which is such an intense self-sabotage," Reneé replies. "I was always under the impression that I had to be miserable to make good music. But I don’t think you have to torture yourself in order to make something good."

"Some of the most talented artists in the entire world have been in healthy and happy relationships," she continues. "I’ve had more good days than I’ve ever had in my life [in this relationship], and I feel like I’ve made music that’s better than anything I’ve ever made."

Reneé's new album Bite Me is due out Aug. 1. She recently released the single "Leave Me Alone." The new song is her first music release since 2023, when she and Megan Thee Stallion teamed up for "Not My Fault" from the movie Mean Girls.

