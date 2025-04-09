Ready to rule again? Lorde emerges with music snippet on TikTok

Lorde's website and Instagram account are both wiped clean, except for a profile pic of a water bottle on the latter. But if you check over on TikTok, she's posted some new music.

In the video, her only one on the platform, Lorde is seeing running down a New York City street. We hear an upbeat song in which she sings, "Since I was 17/ I gave you everything/ Now we wake from a dream/ Well baby, what was that?/ What was that?”

Lorde posted to Instagram a screenshot of a comment a fan made on her new TikTok video: "WAIT WHAT????"

The official Spotify account commented on the TikTok, "LORDE SUMMER IS UPON US."

If Lorde does release new original music, it'll be her first since her 2021 album, Solar Power. She did put out a single in 2024, but it was a cover of Talking Heads' well-known version of soul icon Al Green's song "Take Me to the River."

If Lorde does eventually release another album, it'll be her fourth overall, following Solar Power, 2013's Pure Heroine and 2017's Melodrama.

