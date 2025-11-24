RAYE says 'WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!' success means she's not the only one 'feeling extremely single'

RAYE's had a big year, performing at the Grammys and Oscars, releasing a single with Doja Cat and LISA, singing at the Glastonbury Festival and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, and now, scoring a hit with her latest single, "WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!" RAYE says the positive reaction to the song has surprised her.

"WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!" is about Raye's tongue-in-cheek search for her life partner. The British singer/songwriter told ABC Audio, "I definitely didn't expect it ... people really connect with it. Apparently, I'm not the only one feeling extremely single, and it's good to know! But on a serious level, I am very, very proud."

The song is the first we've heard from her upcoming album, which she's working on right now, and she says it's actually inspiring the album's sound.

"It's been a beautiful thing, performing it all summer ... which has kind of informed the record itself," she explained. "Every time we play it live, I'd come off stage and be like, 'Right, here's my notes for the actual record, we should add this, take this away, la la la.' So it's been brilliant."

While RAYE hasn't officially announced her album, she has booked a world tour for 2026 called This Tour May Contain New Music. So, exactly how much new music are we talking about?

"Honestly, nothing's set in stone yet, but it could be anywhere from one new song to many new songs," she teases.

The North American leg of This Tour May Contain New Music starts March 31 in Sacramento, California. The opening acts are ABSOLUTELY and AMMA, two female artists who also happen to be RAYE's younger sisters.

