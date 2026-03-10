RAYE reveals new album's seasonal track list, decries 'mean person' who leaked it

RAYE's new album includes guest appearances by a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer — and her grandparents.

She revealed on Instagram the track list for the album, This Music May Contain Hope, which is due out March 27. The album features 17 tracks grouped into "seasons"; winter, spring and summer have four tracks, while autumn has five.

Among the guests on the album: Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and soul music legend Al Green; Oscar-winning film composer Hans Zimmer; and two of RAYE's sisters, Abby-Lynn Keen and Lauren Keen, who record under the names Absolutely and Amma, respectively.

Another slide on her Instagram reveal features photos of "Who's Who" in the cast. One photo of an older woman is billed as "Gramma" aka Agatha Dawson-Amoah. That's RAYE's grandmother, who utters the words "Your husband is coming" in her hit "Where Is My Husband!" RAYE told People in November that her grandmother is "literally my best friend."

The track "Fields." features "Grandad Michael." RAYE's grandfather Michael was also a songwriter, and she even brought him onstage with her in 2024 when she won an award.

The last slide of RAYE's Instagram track list reveal features her holding up a piece of paper that says, "To the mean person who leaked track list you rlly suck (big thumbs down)."

Here's the track list for This Music May Contain Hope:

"Intro: Girl Under The Grey Cloud."

"I Will Overcome."

"Beware.. The South London Lover Boy."

"The WhatsApp Shakespeare."

"Winter Woman."

"Click Clack Symphony." (feat. Hans Zimmer)

"I Know You're Hurting."

"Life Boat."

"I Hate The Way I Look Today."

"Goodbye Henry." (feat. Al Green)

"Nightingale Lane."

"Skin & Bones."

"WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!"

"Fields." (feat. Grandad Michael)

"Joy." (feat. Anna & Absolutely)

"Happier Times Ahead."

"Fin."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.