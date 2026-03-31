RAYE to open Montreux Jazz Festival, Zara Larsson, Lewis Capaldi also on the bill

RAYE is taking her current tour to the Montreux Jazz Festival and morphing it into a special performance.

On July 3, RAYE will serve as the opening act for the 60th edition of the legendary Switzerland festival. This is the third year in a row that she'll be performing at Montreux, but this year she's going to have special guests join her for a performance called This Stage May Contain Moments In Time.

According to the festival, RAYE's performance will "span six decades of music and mix [her] hits, new collaborations, and revisited classics."

RAYE was hugely influenced by the iconic performances at the Montreux festival by jazz/blues icons Nina Simone and Etta James, and two years ago she captured her first appearance at the festival on the album Live at Montreux Jazz Festival.

As for the rest of the festival, which runs from July 3 to July 18, performers include Lewis Capaldi, Sienna Spiro, Zara Larsson, PinkPantheress, Tyla, John Legend, Conan Gray and many other stars. Zara and PinkPantheress are performing on different days, so it may be difficult for them to join forces for an onstage collaboration on "Stateside."

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