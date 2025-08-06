Ravyn Lenae says 'Love Me Not' success has 'only lit more fire under me'

Ravyn Lenae is definitely having a moment. She just made her Lollapalooza debut, she has a headlining tour this fall, and she's opening for Sabrina Carpenter and Reneé Rapp on their tours. Of course, much of the singer's current success is due to her top-10 hit "Love Me Not," which Ravyn says she knew was "a perfect pop song" when she heard it.

Speaking to PAPER magazine, Ravyn says when she first started working with her producer, Dahi, he played her a musical idea for a song that he'd been holding onto for the past 10 years. "I remember the beat felt so hypnotizing in a way I couldn't put my finger on," she recalls.

"Like, 'Does this feel old? Does this feel new?' And the fact that he had this for 10 years already, and it still felt new in a way, that really drove me to want to work on the song and cut and record it," she tells PAPER. "After I recorded it, that's when I felt like, 'Oh, this is something special.'"

"It has that addictive nature to it," Ravyn says. "There’s something chanty about it, too, and anthemic about it. It had all the qualities for me to be a perfect pop song. I played it for my team and we all felt the same jittery feeling around it. I’m happy to see that everybody agrees."

"Love Me Not" is on Ravyn's sophomore album, Bird's Eye, which came out in 2024. She's working on new music and tells PAPER, "I want this era to feel limitless and free. ... I see myself jumping over hills, in a way."

She adds, "This has really only lit more fire under me and created more excitement around what's next."

