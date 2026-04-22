Rachel Platten's 'Fight Song' certified Diamond: 'A moment I will cherish forever'

Rachel Platten's "Fight Song" has been RIAA-certified Diamond for selling more than 10 million copies in the U.S., and that puts her in very rare company.

First, Rachel is just the 25th female solo artist to have a Diamond single, joining the ranks of Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Beyoncé. Next, "Fight Song" is only the third track in history to reach Diamond status after initially being released independently, not on a major label.

On Instagram, Rachel called the honor a "moment I will cherish forever," and said those milestones "blow my mind and I’m so proud."

"'Fight Song' was born from a tiny spark of hope in a moment when I needed to believe in myself again. I never could have imagined it would grow into this," she continued. "But this award doesn’t just belong to me. It belongs to every person who played this song when they needed strength. Every heart that was healing. Every dreamer who kept going when it would’ve been easier to quit. Every fighter who sang these words through tears, through fear, through doubt."

"You gave this song its meaning. You made it an anthem. This Diamond is for all of us," she concluded.

Rachel wrote "Fight Song" in 2011 when she wasn't sure if she should continue her music career. But after she inherited $10,000 from her late grandfather, she used it to record the song independently and self-release it online. Eventually, radio started playing it in 2015 and a global anthem was born.

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