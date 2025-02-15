Post Malone fronts Nirvana at 'SNL50 Homecoming Concert'

The SNL50 Homecoming Concert special streamed live on Peacock Friday from New York City's Radio City Music Hall, and, like January's FireAid benefit concert, it featured a surprise Nirvana reunion, only this time, it was fronted by Post Malone.

Posty, who covered multiple Nirvana songs for a livestream he did in April 2020, took on the role of the late Kurt Cobain while backed by surviving Nirvana members Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear and ripped through "Smells Like Teen Spirit."

Here are some other highlights of the concert:

Lady Gaga played her Oscar-winning hit "Shallow" and then joined the Lonely Island for renditions of "D*** In a Box" and "Motherlover." It was part of a Lonely Island medley that also included other artists -- Bad Bunny, T-Pain and Eddie Vedder -- performing more of the comedy collective's greatest hits, such as "Jack Sparrow," "I'm on a Boat" and "I Just Had Sex."

Jelly Roll performed three songs made famous by iconic country star Johnny Cash: "I Walk the Line," "Folsom Prison Blues" and "Ring of Fire"

Backstreet Boys performed their signature hit "I Want It That Way."

Ms. Lauryn Hill teamed up with her Fugees bandmate Wyclef Jean to perform "Lost Ones," "Ex-Factor," "911" and "Killing Me Softly."

Miley Cyrus joined Brittany Howard of the band Alabama Shakes for a rendition of Queen's "Crazy Little Thing Called Love," as well as performing her #1 hit, "Flowers."

Cher broke out her black unitard to perform her hit "If I Could Turn Back Time."

The B-52s got everyone dancing with their classic "Love Shack," with a cameo by SNL cast members Bowen Yang and Sarah Sherman.

Bonnie Raitt performed her hit "Thing Called Love," and then Coldplay's Chris Martin joined her on piano for her song "I Can't Make You Love Me."

