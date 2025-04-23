Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan among American Music Awards nominees

Courtesy CBS and Dick Clark Productions
By Andrea Tuccillo
The nominations for the 2025 American Music Awards have been announced.
Post Malone is up for eight awards, while Billie EilishChappell Roan and Shaboozey have seven nominations each. Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with 10.
Taylor Swift, the winningest artist in AMAs history with 40 trophies total, is up for six awards this year.
Chappell and Shaboozey are first time nominees, along with Benson BooneDoechiiGracie AbramsJelly RollLola YoungThe MariasROSÉTeddy SwimsTommy RichmanTylaSabrina Carpenter and Zach Bryan.

Jennifer Lopez will host the show live from Las Vegas on Monday, May 26, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

The winners are chosen entirely by the fans. Voting is now open via VoteAMAs.com and the @AMAs Instagram profile.

