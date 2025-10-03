The pop star we need: Olivia Dean scores UK chart double with new album, single

With her new album, The Art of Loving, Olivia Dean has perfected the art of topping the charts in her home country.

The album has debuted at #1 on the U.K.'s Official Albums Chart, while her hit single "Man I Need" tops the Official Singles Chart. She's now the first female artist ever to have her first #1 single and first #1 album in the same week. She's also the first solo artist to score the #1 single and album simultaneously since Adele in 2021.

Plus, The Art of Loving had the biggest first sales week for a British female artist, again since Adele in 2021. She had the fifth biggest opening week of the year overall, behind Lady Gaga, Ed Sheeran, Sabrina Carpenter and British singer Sam Fender.

"I feel very grateful and overwhelmed!" Olivia says in a statement to Official Charts. "I love the album I made and I'm so proud of myself for making it. But ultimately it is so joyful seeing how much it means to people and how it's helping people understand love and loving."

She wrote on Instagram, "my heart is so full thank u for receiving the album so warmly. feeling very loved and understood!"

Olivia will likely see her star rise even further when she kicks off a run of shows opening for Sabrina Carpenter on Oct. 23 in Pittsburgh.

