Police: Lady Gaga bomb plot suspect planned a 'satanist ritual' for her concert

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation
By Andrea Dresdale

According to Brazilian police, one of the men arrested in a bomb plot against Lady Gaga's concert at Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana Beach had been deported from the United States in April.

That's according to the U.K. paper The Times, which reports that authorities in Brazil are investigating why Luis da Silva, 44, was deported. Da Silva is accused of leading a terrorist cell that attempted to recruit teenagers to carry out the attack. He was taken into custody on weapons charges hours before the concert on May 3, but was released on bail on May 5.

Felipe Curi of the Rio de Janeiro civil police told reporters that da Silva believed Gaga to be a "satanist," alleging that da Silva "was going to perform a satanist ritual too, killing a child during the show."

Da Silva is expected to face additional terrorism charges.

Gaga's reps said that the singer didn't learn of the plot until after the concert, which attracted some 2.5 million fans — the largest ever for a concert by a female performer.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!