Play me your favorite song: Corinne Bailey Rae's ready to launch 20th anniversary tour

Corinne Bailey Rae launches a tour Friday in celebration of the 20th anniversary of her 2006 self-titled debut album, which spawned the hit "Put Your Records On" and earned her four Grammy nominations. As Corinne told ABC Audio, she wanted to mark the milestone because that album everything for her.

"Going from playing in a bar to a hundred people to sort of getting a phone call from Stevie Wonder, or Prince coming to our show, or Elton John sending me champagne," she recalls. "Those things — really that song in particular, 'Put Your Records On' — and the popularity of that record, it really changed my life and my work."

"And so I knew the anniversary was coming but I wanted to do something special for it," she adds.

As for the set list, Corrine says she plans to play the album in its entirety, adding, "We'll maybe do like a catch-up on the end, and I'll probably say, 'If you have to leave for your babysitter, that's fine. But we're also gonna play a what you might have missed kind of thing.'"

Some parents, however, won't have to worry about babysitters because they're bringing their children along. According to Corrine, "Put Your Records On" has found a whole new generation of listeners.

"I'm so grateful for that," she says, adding that she's "so moved" that there are 7- and 9-year olds in the audience even if they don't always make it through the whole show.

"You definitely have a lot of lovely sweet kids on the front row who are just nodding off by the time you get to 'Put Your Records On,'" she says. "And their mum's, like, poking them: 'This is why you came!' And sometimes they wake up and sometimes they don't."

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